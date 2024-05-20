Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed shock over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
“Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Abdullah said in a post on X.ADVERTISEMENT
Raisi and his entourage, including Iran's foreign minister, were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after hours long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest.
“My deepest condolences to the people of Iran who mourn the tragic passing away of their President Ebrahim Resi. Shocking & quite baffling,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.
