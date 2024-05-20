               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash


5/20/2024 3:16:35 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed shock over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raisi and his entourage, including Iran's foreign minister, were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after hours long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest.

“My deepest condolences to the people of Iran who mourn the tragic passing away of their President Ebrahim Resi. Shocking & quite baffling,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Iran's President, Foreign Minister Killed In Helicopter Crash 'No Sign Of Life' At Crash Site Of Helicopter Carrying Iran's President, Others

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN20052024000215011059ID1108233309


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search