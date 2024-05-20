Russia Loses Warship, 1,400 Military Personnel In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Russia has lost an estimated 493,690 soldiers and officers as killed and wounded in action, including 1,400 in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine destroyed 7,590 Russian tanks (+14 in the past 24 hours), 14,665 (+35) armored combat vehicles, 12,737 (+50) artillery systems, 1,076 (+2) MLR systems, 807 (+4) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 354 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,236 (+81) UAVs, 2,205 (+1) cruise missiles, 27 (+1) warships/cutters, a submarine, 17,311 (+60) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,079 (+2) units of specialized equipment.

In May, UK sent Ukraine 80 missiles for air defense, 20 more on their way

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, air defense units were activated in Lviv region amid the drone alert overnight Monday.