Iran's President, Foreign Minister Die In Chopper Crash - Iranian Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian were killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday.
This was reported early Monday morning by the Iranian news agency Mehr , Ukrinform saw.
"A helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian crashed in a dense forest area in East Azarbaijan on Sunday. The helicopter's passengers, including Ebrahim Raeisi, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, and Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to East Azarbaijan province, along with several other people were martyred in the incident," the report said. Read also: Iran
's Attack on Israel: Four Important Lessons for Ukraine and Worl
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , appeared on Iranian television Sunday night with a statement about the crash, telling the nation“there will be no disturbances” in governance.
MENAFN20052024000193011044ID1108233243
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.