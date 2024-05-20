Man Injured In Zaporizhzhia Region Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One man was injured during an enemy attack in the Polohy district.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, the occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 378 times. Eight settlements were under enemy fire,” the post reads.

The enemy conducted two air strikes on Novoandriivka. 170 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. 19 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Huliaipole, Robotyne, Malynivka, and Levadne. 187 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Verbove, Levadne, Malynivka and Stepnohirsk.

There were four reports of residential buildings being destroyed.