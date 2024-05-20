Launches New Yahoo Backup Tool For Windows By Advik Software

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Advik Software, the leading solution provider for Email Conversion, Migration and backup, is proudly announcing its latest solution in its backup services, the Advik Yahoo Backup Tool. This software is designed to offer its users provide efficient and secure backup solutions to downlaod their Yahoo emails.



Key Features of Advik Yahoo Backup Software



1. Directly downlaod all emails from yory Yahoo Mail account to your system.

2. Different saving options to backup Yahoo emails such as PST, PDF, EML, CSV, etc.

3. Advance filter options to backup several Yahoo Mail emails.

4. Simple and user-friendly interface for both technical and non-technical users.

5. Maintain email folder and sub-folder hierarchy and structure.

6. Preserve data integrity and email key elements and attributes.

7. Compatible with Windows 11, 10, 7, Vista and all other older versions.



Availability and Pricing



Advik Yahoo Backup Tool is available for all Windows OS users. The tool comes with a trial version, that allows users to know the functionality of the software. Advik Soft offers various pricing plans for its users including personal and business. For more details, you can visit Advik Soft's official website.



About Advik Software



Advik Software is a renowned name in the field of email conversion, migration and most importantly backup. With a focus on customer satisfaction, we offer robust and reliable solutions that help in managing users' email and other mailbox data.



Working of Advik Yahoo Backup Tool



1. Run the software on your system.

2. Enter your Yahoo Mail login details.

3. Select email folders and saving options.

4. Browse the saving location and click on the Backup button.

Done!



