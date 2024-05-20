Kuwait DGCA Chief Discusses Aviation Sector Development With Saudi Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 20 (KUNA) -- Head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Al-Sabah discussed on Monday with Head of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, ways to develop the aviation cooperation.
In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Humoud said that both sides agreed during a meeting held in Riyadh, on providing all facilities to airlines working in both countries, as well as arrange a better flying experience for passengers.
Kuwait Civil Aviation is participating in the third edition of the Future Aviation Forum that kicks off today in Saudi Arabia. (end)
