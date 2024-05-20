Gold prices rise to record high amid speculation of US interest rate cuts, Iranian helicopter crash

(MENAFN) In early Monday trading, gold prices soared to a new record high, driven by recent U.S. economic data that bolstered expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates twice this year. Concurrently, the search for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi intensified following a helicopter crash. By 03:18 GMT, spot gold prices had risen by 0.7 percent, reaching USD2,433 per ounce, after earlier touching an unprecedented high of USD2,440.49 per ounce. U.S. gold futures mirrored this increase, climbing 0.7 percent to USD2,434.50.



Adding to the market's tension, Iranian state television announced on Monday that there were no signs of life in the wreckage of the helicopter carrying President Raisi and other officials. This development came after an Iranian official informed Reuters on Sunday that the helicopter had crashed, endangering the lives of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.



Meanwhile, last week's data from the U.S. Federal Reserve provided positive signals regarding the economy. However, despite this optimistic data, Fed policymakers have not publicly altered their stance on the timing of anticipated interest rate cuts, which investors speculate will commence later this year. This combination of geopolitical uncertainty and economic speculation has contributed to the significant rise in gold prices, reflecting the metal's status as a safe-haven asset during times of instability and economic transition.

MENAFN20052024000045015682ID1108233214