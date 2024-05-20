Iranian President Raisi, Foreign Minister Killed In Helicopter Crash

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other officials were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, according to the Iranian presidency. The helicopter went down in a mountainous area amid heavy fog.
Iran's Mehr News Agency also reported the deaths of Raisi, Abdollahian, and other officials in the crash.
Iranian state television reported early on Monday that there were "no signs" of life in the wreckage of the helicopter carrying Raisi and other officials.
The broadcast stated, "When the helicopter was found, there was no indication that the passengers had survived."
