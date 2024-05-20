(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Pogačar triumphs on Queen stage of Giro D'Italia







Slovenian puts time into rivals in Livigno

Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates continued to leave their mark at the Giro D'Italia, taking home the queen stage of the race from Manerba del Garda to Livigno (222km).

After tireless work in the valleys from his teammates, the Slovenian went clear on the penultimate first-category climb of the Passo di Foscagno, catching all the riders of the large early breakaway, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) being the last to be brought back at -2km.

Pogačar: 'Today was one of the best days– I would not say that it was the best day of my career, but it was a really nice stage, really good route, nice climbs. The team did a super good job. We had this stage in mind since December. I'm super happy that we kept it under control. It was a really strong breakaway, but I gave it my all in the 10 or 15km.

I'm super happy that I can win a queen stage in Livigno, one of my favourite places in Italy.

We had to be smart all day – we couldn't let the break go too much and then we spoke on the last climb with the guys. Rafa did a super good job after the switchback with a tailwind, so everyone suffered on the wheel. I just tried to keep continuing, and I hoped for the gap, and then I opened the gap and continued to the top.'

The riders will now take a well earned rest on Monday before another challenging stage from Livigno to Santa Cristina Valgardena (Monte Pana) (206km).

Stage 15 results

1 Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 6:11:43

2 Quintana (Movistar) +29'

3 Steinhauser (EF Education Easypost) +2'32'

General Classification after stage 15

1 Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 56:11:42

2 Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) +6'41'

3 Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe) +6'56



