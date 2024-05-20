Deploying Ecosystem And Identifying Key Players Paramount In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Surging projects and partnerships remain pivotal enablers for business growth in Qatar. Hosting various events including the recently concluded Qatar Economic Forum witnessed several entities entering into agreements to foster innovation and bolster their economies.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Silvina Moschini, CEO and co-founder of Unicorn Inc., highlighted the upcoming partnerships and initiatives the company aims to carry out in the region. She said,“The first step is to deploy the ecosystem and to identify who are the key players in this country.” She noted that the next procedure would be to collaborate and create a model where everyone could make money in terms of recruiting startups and building innovation hubs.

“When we select someone, they get unicorns and can have a token that allows them to invest in trade, and on exchanges of all the companies that are on the show, Moschini said.

'Unicorn Media' is the producer of the pioneering business reality show 'Unicorn Hunters' which offers a platform for startups and budding startup owners across the world to pitch their business ideas to investors for funding.

She emphasised that the company is also aiming to deploy at least 100 women in this region, accelerating growth in the sector.“I would love to collaborate to bring women from this region to our program that could help them to grow in their mindset and training because I have come across many who are talented.”

Moschini remarked“I do believe that with international entrepreneurs and emerging markets, the talent is universal regardless of ethnicity, race, age, location, etc. The official also noted that the selected nominees will be trained to become investors to have more women running businesses, especially in Qatar and the Middle East.“Once that is in place, we will call it the 'Women Unicorns Lab', a lab to build women - the unicorns and will probably start later this year or beginning next year,” she said.

Qatar is a global hub for businesses, noted Moschini adding that“Embracing diversity as part of its culture makes them more unique and welcoming and offers attractive perspectives to partnering with local companies.”

The CEO took part in last week's Qatar Economic Forum accentuating the essential practices to implement in the swiftly rising challenges among emerging technologies. During her briefing, she covered the environmental impact and clean energies on how technology was going to affect the way we consume energy in the future.

She pointed out that“Clean energy, developing and financing companies bring climate tech solutions from the use and totalization of carbon credits, which is a big thing once the infrastructure is in place.”

“We can help the entrepreneurs grow by bringing them access to the capital, the market, and the regulation they need. Here in Qatar, we align in different areas that were independent units to work together to support innovation and it was fantastic and the discussion was quite interesting,” she added.

At the forum, Unicorn Hunters and Qatar Financial Authority signed a memorandum of understanding to boost and support Qatar's innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem.