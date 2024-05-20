World Metrology Day To Be Observed Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar General Organisation for Standards and Metrology (QS) will mark World Metrology Day 2024, along with Arab and international standardisation agencies. In a statement, the QS said that Unesco has taken a decision to make May 20 a Unesco International Day to be celebrated worldwide and not limited to the competent authorities and specialists in measurement sciences only, as accurate measurements help organisations, governments and individuals to take correct choices that contribute to creating a sustainable global economy and environment for a better future. In a joint speech by Chairman of the Executive Committee for Scientific and Industrial Metrology, Dr Noha Emad Khaled, and Chairman of the Executive Committee for Legal Metrology of the Arab Metrology Association, Eng. Hisham bin Al Haj Ibrahim, they explained that choosing the topic of sustainability as a slogan to celebrate World Metrology Day 2024 was due to the increasing challenges related to the sustainable global economy.

