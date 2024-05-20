44 Recipients Of DFI's Spring Grants Cycle Announced At Cannes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Film Institute (DFI) has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering emerging voices in global cinema at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, unveiling the recipients of its 2024 Spring Grants cycle.

A total of 44 films from 17 countries have been chosen for this round of the Middle East region's enduring film development programme, which has backed over 850 diverse projects from 75 countries to date.

Awarded in two cycles-Spring and Fall-the Institute Grants programme is the region's longest-serving film support initiative that identifies and nurtures first-and second-time filmmakers globally.

In addition to Qatar, recipients of the Spring Grants include film projects from Algeria, China, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia along with first-time grantees from Malta, South Korea and Tajikistan. Recipients include 25 women filmmakers and 14 returning grantees, along with six projects from Qatar-based talent.