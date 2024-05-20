MIA Hosts Closing Ceremony For Museum Ambassador Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A closing ceremony was held for the 11th edition of the Museum Ambassador Programme for the Academic Year 2023 – 2024 last week at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).

Among those present were Shaika Al Nassr, MIA Director, along with school principals and the parents of participating students.

The 11 participating schools were Al Wakra Secondary School for Girls, Al Wukair Secondary School for Girls, Lebanese School of Qatar, Al Kawthar Secondary School for Girls, Mesaieed Preparatory and Secondary School for Boys, The Jordanian School, Omar Bin Khattab Secondary School for Boys, Qatar Banking Studies and Business Administration School for Boys, Pak Shamaa School, Hassan Bin Thabet Secondary School for Boys and Palestinian School.

Throughout the academic year, students regularly visited the museum as part of the programme, to learn about Islamic art history and draw inspiration from MIA's collection. The programme also included a competition, requiring students to apply what they had learned and the inspiration they gained during these visits to create theatrical routines, which were then performed and judged during the event.

The jury that led this competition, consisting of artist Hadiya Saeed, artist Ahmed Afif, and theatre director Faisal Al Athba, praised the impressive talent of the students and their artwork.

Following the judges' comments, the panel awarded Al Wukair Secondary School for Girls with first place, Mesaieed Secondary School for Boys with second place, and Pak Shamaa School with third place.

The event proved successful in highlighting the wealth of young talent in Qatar and the importance of bridging education with the world of art and culture.