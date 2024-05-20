Katara, Lusail University Sign Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara and Lusail University signed an agreement yesterday in order to enhance cooperation in astronomy and space and exchange practical and scientific experiences between the two parties in areas that serve the development of cultural work and the development of astronomical culture among students, scholars and workers, through the Al Thuraya Planetarium.

The agreement was signed by Katara General Manager, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, Lusail University President, Prof. Dr. Nizam Muhammad Hindi.

Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti hoped that the agreement will contribute to strengthening the path of astronomy and space at Lusail University, through developing knowledge and capabilities of those with competence and creativity and those interested in the field of astronomy and space, including students and employees.

He pointed out that the cooperation between Katara and Lusail University will contribute to building a new, educated generation that is characterised by awareness, armed with science and knowledge, and walks with confident on the path of creativity, excellence and innovation, and participates effectively in the development and renaissance project. For his part, Prof. Dr. Hindi, pointed out that Katara has become a global beacon of cultural diversity, which is consistent with the university's values, and believes in the importance of heritage, consolidating cultural diversity, and communication and rapprochement between cultures.

He added that the agreement allows for the establishment of activities and events that contribute to exchanging experiences and deepening knowledge and research in the field of astronomy and space sciences, in addition to attracting students, researchers and employees to the university's educational programs, pointing out that Lusail University has attracted about 80 nationalities in its various academic and educational programmes that keep pace with the requirements of the times.

The agreement stipulates the exchange of scientific and practical experiences in the field of astronomy and space, and the use of the Al Thuraya Planetarium in Katara in development, training, teaching and workshops between the two parties in the field of teaching astronomy and space sciences, in addition to training scholars, students, employees and workers, and research at astronomical observatories.