Iran's Cabinet Holds New Emergency Session

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, May 20 (IANS/DPA) The Iranian cabinet has convened for a second emergency meeting in less than 24 hours following the confirmation of the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash, Iranian media unanimously reported on Monday morning.
Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber had already chaired a meeting on Sunday evening after the helicopter went missing with nine people on board over Iran's north-west.
According to protocol, with Raisi's death, Mokhber should assume power, pending approval from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
New elections will then have to be held within 50 days.
