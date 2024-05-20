Seven Sri Lankan Fishermen Arrested In Indian Waters

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Indian Coast Guard detained a Sri Lankan mechanised fishing boat and arrested 7 fishermen for poaching in Indian waters.

The Hindu reported that the Indian Coast Guard Ship Vaibhav spotted the mechanised boat from Sri Lanka fishing in Indian waters off the Kanniyakumari coast, Saturday,

The boat with 7 crew, all Sri Lankan nationals, was subsequently detained.

According to The Hindu, the Indian Coast Guard was to bring the detained boat and the Sri Lankan fishermen to the Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre, Sunday (May 19) to be handed over to the marine police for registration of a case. (Colombo Gazette)