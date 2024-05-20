Throat Slit, Man Found Dead In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) A man has been killed by a group of individuals in Delhi, police said on Monday, adding that they have nabbed one accused. A manhunt has been initiated to nab the other two suspects.
The deceased is identified as Satender, a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar.
Sharing details, police said that on Sunday at 11:42 p.m., information about an unconscious person in Kaushik Puri was received at Krishna Nagar police station, following which, a police team rushed to the spot.
Upon reaching the spot, one person was found dead in a godown of thread. He had a sharp cut on the neck.
“The Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have conducted the inspection of the area and have gathered relevant evidence,” said a senior police official.
“During the investigation, one person, namely Brijesh, has been apprehended while search for two other suspects is going on. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered,” the official added.
