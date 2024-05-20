Melbourne Renegades Josie Dooley Suffers Stroke While Holidaying In Hawaii

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Josie Dooley, a wicketkeeper-batter for the Melbourne Renegades and South Australia, has suffered a stroke while she was on vacation in Hawaii.

The 24-year-old is now being treated in her hometown Brisbane.

The incident occurred in April, when the 24-year-old was visiting the picturesque island of Kauai.

While enjoying her holiday, Dooley was suddenly struck by a stroke, which was later attributed to hydrocephalus, a serious condition characterised by an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within the brain.

The severity of her condition necessitated an emergency airlift to Honolulu, where she received critical neurosurgical treatment at Queen's Hospital.

"Once she was fit to fly, Josie was medically evacuated to her hometown of Brisbane where she was readmitted to hospital," SACA said in statement.

She spent 18 days in the intensive care unit of Queen's Hospital's neurosciences wing before being transferred to a neurosurgical ward, where she continued her recovery for an additional 12 days.

Josie began her WBBL career with the Brisbane Heat in the 2018-19 season, playing nine matches before moving to the Melbourne Renegades, where she has since played 65 matches. Her prowess on the field extends beyond the WBBL; she started her WNCL career with Queensland in 2018 before transferring to South Australia for the 2020-21 season.