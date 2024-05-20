(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) --



1993 -- A UN commission with a mandate of demarcating borders between State of Kuwait and Iraq put final coordinates of land and sea borders.

1996 -- The Kuwaiti cabinet approved establishment of Public Services Company (PSC) with a capital of five million Kuwaiti Dinars, establishing public service facilities nationwide.

2002 -- Kuwait's Public Authority for Youth and Sport (PAYS) opened Al-Qurain Girls Center, the first in the country offering different activities for females.

2007 -- Central Bank of Kuwait decided to de-peg the local currency from the US Dollar following a deep decline in the exchange rate, and pegs the Kuwaiti Dinar to a basket of major currencies.

2011 -- UN General Assembly selected State of Kuwait, for the first time, as member in the Human Rights Council for 2011-14.

2014 -- Kuwaiti heart surgeon Dr. Ibrahim Al-Rashdan said two of his operations at the Chest Hospital would be transmitted live to an international conference in Paris, France, with more than 14,000 specialists taking part.

2015 -- Kuwait-based United Arab Shipping Agencies Company received 10 giant vessels this year.

2018 -- The French Ambassador to Kuwait honored Ali Al-Youha, Secretary General of the National Council for Culture, Art and letters, with the Order of Academic Palms in recognition of his contributions to promoting cultural cooperation between Paris and Kuwait. (end)

