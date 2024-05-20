Biden Says He Hears Voices Of Protesters In Solidarity With Palestine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

US President Joe Biden said he hears the voices of theprotesters in solidarity with Palestine, stating that he is workingfor a lasting peace for the conflict in Gaza, Azernews reports,citing Yeni Shafak.

"I support peaceful, nonviolent protest. Voices should be heard I promise you I hear them," said Biden during his commencementaddress at Morehouse College, the historically Black and male-onlyinstitution in Atlanta, Georgia.

He said what is happening in Gaza and Israel is"heartbreaking."

"It's a humanitarian crisis in Gaza," said Biden. "That's whyI've called for an immediate ceasefire, an immediate ceasefire tostop the fighting and bring the hostages home."

The US president also said he is working to bring a lastingdurable peace.

"What happens in Gaza, what rights do the Palestinian peoplehave? I'm working to make sure we finally get a two-state solution only solution where two people live in peace, security, anddignity," Biden added.

During his address, several students have turned theirchairs.

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of Biden, DeAngelo Fletcher, Morehousevaledictorian, called for a cease-fire in Gaza, saying the conflict"has plagued the people of its region for generations."

"It is my stance as a Morehouse man to call for an immediate andpermanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," said Fletcher.

Pro-Palestine college campus protests have been persistent sinceApril 17, when students at New York's Columbia University launchedan encampment in solidarity with Gaza and demanded that theirschool divest from Israel.

More than 2,000 people have been arrested at US campuses sincelast month amid heavily polarized debates over the right toprotest, the limits of free speech, and accusations ofanti-Semitism.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UNSecurity Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 35,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vastmajority being women and children, and over 79,300 others injuredsince October following an attack by Hamas.