( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TRANS-IRAN-RAISI-CRASH Iranian television: Pres. Raisi, FM Amir-Abdollahain die in helicopter crash TEHRAN, May 20 (KUNA) -- President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their accompanying delegation were killed in helicopter crash, said Iranian state television on Monday. Previously, Iranian State television revealed that the helicopter made a "hard landing" on its way back from East Azerbaijan province, where President Raisi along with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev took part in a ceremony of a joint dam between the two countries. (end) mw

