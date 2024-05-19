Ellis Martin Report: Forte Minerals Corp.'S (CNSX:CUAU) Patrick Elliott-Copper And Gold In Peru-A Market Overview

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and MoneyTalk Radio we speak with Patrick Elliott, CEO of Forte Minerals Corp. (CNSX:CUAU) (OTCMKTS:FOMNF) (FRA:2OA). We believe we are finally headed into a parallel copper and gold bull market with prices of these commodities reaching historic levels this year. Forte believes it's well positioned to provide potential upside for investors looking to possibly capitalize on the still oversold equities on top of this new trend.
To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">
T: +1-604-983-8847E: ...
MENAFN19052024000111011020ID1108232850
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.