Zonta Club Of The New Territories: Low Carbon Cooking And Living For The Environment And The Future

Award Ceremony at JC Cube Auditorium for Low Carbon Cooking and Living for the Environment and the Future

With support from the Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden, staff of the 21 companies/organisations, members of the Zonta Club of the New Territories and the Z Club students attended training on low carbon cooking, organic farming, protection of biodiversity and green building at the Green Hub. Upon completion of the workshops, a Low Carbon Recipe Competition was held for all participants so that they can practise what they have learned from the workshops to cook low-carbon, healthy and delicious food. A total of 24 entries were received and outstanding recipes will be uploaded on our web site for public reference.









Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Dr. Bernard Chan presents commemorative souvenirs to sponsors of the Zonta Club of the New Territories' 'Low Carbon Cooking and Living' fundraising project

On 16 May 2024, at the JC Cube of Tai Kwun, Dr Bernard Chan Pak-li, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government presented commemorative souvenirs to the companies/organisations who have sponsored our fund raising project, the gold sponsors are The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd., Hong Kong Life Insurance Ltd., Hong Kong Tianjin Business and Professional Women Association, K. Wah International Holdings Limited and Uniocean Corp Ltd. Silver sponsors include Mr Billy Siu and Mrs Alice Siu, AR Charitable Foundation Ltd., Asia Insurance Co. Ltd. & Avo Insurance Co. Ltd., AXA Hong Kong & Macau AXA, Camolin Investments Ltd., CSOP Asset Management Limited, Golden Resources Foods Ltd., Lang Qing Charity Limited, LMCHING Group Limited, Lo Ka Chung Charitable Foundation Limited, MOISELLE, Mr and Mrs Alan Wen, Dr Wency and Anthony Chan, Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd., Mrs Teresa Lin, Watsons Water and Chan's Creative School, our publication and production sponsor.



Zonta Club of the New Territories is a non-profit charitable organisation established in 1982 by a group of business and professional executives who are committed to serve and help in public welfare in Hong Kong. Our mission is to serve by improving the status of women in law, politics, economy, education, health and professions. Over the past 40 years, we have made significant contributions in different aspects to society. Our service targets include women, teenagers, children, seniors, under- privileged families and people with disabilities.



To encourage youth to service the community, Zonta Club of the New Territories set up Z Clubs in The Methodist Church Hong Kong Wesley College, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Yau Tze Tin Memorial College, and Golden Z Club in The Chinese University of Hong Kong, providing students a variety of training and exposure activities to prepare them for more engagement in the community.



For more details about Low-Carbon Cooking and Living Workshop, please visit















