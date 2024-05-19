PEPEWIFHAT (PEPEWH), A Community-Driven Meme Token, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut PEPEWIFHAT (PEPEWH) on May 17, 2024, for all BitMart users. The PEPEWH/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is PEPEWIFHAT (PEPEWH)?

PEPEWIFHAT (PEPEWH) is a playful and community-driven meme token based on the Solana blockchain, offering a fun twist to the ever-popular Pepe meme by adding a distinctive hat. With a total supply of 1 billion PEPEWH tokens, this project positions itself as purely for entertainment, embodying the lighthearted and often irreverent spirit of meme culture.

The essence of PEPEWIFHAT lies in its simplicity and commitment to fun, with no taxes involved in transactions, making it straightforward for anyone looking to engage with the crypto world in a humorous and stress-free manner. The project emphasizes community ownership, with LP tokens burned and contract ownership renounced to ensure a decentralized governance structure that truly belongs to the community.

Why PEPEWIFHAT (PEPEWH)?

PEPEWIFHAT steps into the crypto scene with the slogan“The MEME is DANK,” signifying its aim to capture and amplify the intrinsic joy and virality of meme tokens. It's not just about Pepe wearing a hat; it's about offering a token that adds a unique and amusing layer to the crypto experience. This token is not meant for practical use but rather serves as a symbol of community and collective amusement in the crypto space.

By eliminating complexities such as taxes and focusing on a community-run model, PEPEWIFHAT invites users from all backgrounds to participate in and enjoy the lighter side of cryptocurrency, making it an appealing choice for those looking to explore the intersection of meme culture and digital assets without financial expectations.

About PEPEWIFHAT (PEPEWH)

Token Name: PEPEWIFHAT

Token Symbol: PEPEWH

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 PEPEWH

To learn more about PEPEWIFHAT (PEPEWH), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

