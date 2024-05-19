Chinese, Tajik Fms Pledge To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DUSHANBE, May 20 (NNN-XINHUA) – Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, held talks yesterday, with Tajik Foreign Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that, despite the differences in size and national conditions between China and Tajikistan, the two countries have always respected and trusted each other, treating each other as equals.

The two countries are good neighbours connected by mountains and rivers, as well as, good friends, who help each other, and good partners, who pursue development together, he said.

Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Tajikistan has continuously reached a new level, defining the goal of building a community with a shared future.

Wang said, the two have achieved fruitful results in pragmatic cooperation across various fields and have consistently supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

China is willing to try its best to help Tajikistan accelerate its industrialisation process, enhance its economic and social development levels, and embark on a successful path of development and revitalisation, bringing tangible benefits to the Tajik people, he said.

The two sides should strengthen the alignment of their development strategies, leverage complementary advantages, and speed up quality improvement and upgrading of their pragmatic cooperation, he said.

China supports more Chinese enterprises in investing and doing business in Tajikistan and hopes that Tajikistan will provide a favourable business environment for Chinese companies, Wang said.

For his part, Muhriddin said that, the relationship between Tajikistan and China has a long history and has always been based on good-neighbourliness and mutual trust.

China is an important strategic partner for Tajikistan, and the two heads of state have injected strong impetus into the development of bilateral relations, he said, adding that, the two sides maintain close exchanges at all levels, the scale of economic and trade cooperation is continuously expanding, and cultural exchanges are rich in content.

Tajikistan is satisfied with the development level of bilateral relations and looks forward to working with China to comprehensively advance cooperation in various fields, achieving more new results in the high-level partnership between the two countries, he said.

Tajikistan values coordination with China in the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and the China-Central Asia mechanism, and will fully support China in assuming the rotating presidency of the SCO, Muhriddin said.

After the talks, the two sides signed cooperation documents between their foreign ministries and jointly met with the press.– NNN-XINHUA