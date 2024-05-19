On The Inauguration Of President Lai Ching-Te And Vice President Hs Iao Bi-Khim Of The Republic Of China (Taiwan) – May 20, 2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Jin-Ling Chen, Director General

I have the honored to inform you that President Lai Ching-te and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim took office on May 20th, following their successful election win on January 13th this year, which had drawn global attention.

President Lai has mapped out a vision for a democratic, prosperous, and sustainable future for Taiwan. His administration has outlined four pillars to uphold regional peace, including enhancing Taiwan's self defense capabilities, strengthening economic resilience, deepening partnerships with other democracies, and maintaining steady and principled cross-strait policies.

Since the unveiling of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy in 2022, Taiwan and Canada have made remarkable strides in cooperation. These achievements include the successful conclusions of the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Arrangement (FIPA), the Memorandum of Understanding on Healthcare Cooperation, the signing of Science, Technology, Innovation Arrangement (STIA) and Memorandum of Understanding on Indigenous Cooperation between the Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council (DOTC) and Taiwan Indigenous Peoples Business Association (TIPBA).”

These accomplishments underscore the deepening friendship between Taiwan and Canada and provide a solid foundation for future collaboration.

Under the leadership of the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lin Chia-lung, this office remains committed to further strengthening bilateral relations with Canada across all sectors.

We sincerely appreciate your continued support in nurturing the enduring ties between our two nations.

