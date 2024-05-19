Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 16th May 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,810.8 1.6% 16.5% RSISX USD Index 1,780.5 1.6% 16.5%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 10,949.9 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 8.3 # of Traded Companies 62 Traded Shares (mn)/d 11,424 # of Companies (Up) 17 Total Trades (#/d) 4,622 # of Companies (Down) 26 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,816 # of Companies (Not changed) 19 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 15,012 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 5 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.280 47.4% 55.6% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 1.210 27.4% 128.3% Baghdad for Packing Mat. (NRM) IBPM 3.120 24.8% -37.6% Commercial Bank of Iraq BCOI 0.920 21.1% 27.8% Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.080 14.3% 0.0% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 3.850 -14.4% -35.7% Al-Ameen for Insurance NAME 0.600 -14.3% 9.1% Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. AMAP 0.450 -11.8% 18.4% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.270 -10.0% -89.6% Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 16.000 -8.6% 34.5% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 5,094.6 3,859.6 46.5% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,244.4 942.7 11.4% Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 888.2 672.9 8.1% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 635.2 481.2 5.8% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 602.4 456.4 5.5%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 3,287 8,892.5 6,736.7 81.2% Industry 444 681.2 516.1 6.2% Telecom 257 602.9 456.7 5.5% Hotels&Tourism 131 342.0 259.1 3.1% Agriculture 206 222.4 168.5 2.0% Services 282 182.3 138.1 1.7% Insurance 12 26.7 20.2 0.2% Investment 3 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 4,622 10,949.9 8,295.4 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



A cross transaction occurred on 2.3 bn shares of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) on May 13, valued at IQD3.3 bn and corresponding to 0.8% of BMNS's capital.

Chairman of the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC), Faisal Al Haimus, confirmed on Wednesday that the authority is studying the possibility of licensing brokerage companies to trade shares on international stock exchanges. (INA)

National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 33.3% bonus issue to IQD400.0 bn.

The Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) is joining My Account, the Kurdistan Region's "salary domiciliation program." (Iraq Business News)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance Private Shareholding's (BRTB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc+'. (FitchRatings)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the International Islamic Bank's (BINT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'CCC-', Short-Term IDR at 'C', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc-' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). (FitchRatings)

Babil Animal & Vegetable Production (ABAP) will hold its postponed AGM on May 19 to discuss and approve 2021 & 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. The company has been suspended from trading since Dec. 7, 2023, for not submitting the minutes of the previous AGM.

Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 and previous years at its headquarters located in Baghdad Al-A'amiriya, starting May 19. The company decided in its recent AGM (Apr. 2) to distribute IQD1.0 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.3% dividend yield.

Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2023 at its headquarters located in Arasat Al-Hindiya, starting May 21. The company decided in its recent AGM (Apr. 3) to distribute IQD0.02 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.3% dividend yield. The International Development Bank (BIDB) announced the opening of a new branch in the Times Square Center in Basra Governorate, confirming its adoption of a new strategy to enhance banking services and stimulate investment in southern Iraq. (Shafaq News)

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) resumed trading on May 12 after holding its AGM on May 5 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.056 cash dividend per share.

New shares of Rehab Karbala (HKAR) from the capital increase through a 6% rights issue to IQD7.95 bn resumed trading on May 13.

Original shares of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) resumed trading on May 16 after holding its AGM on May 11 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD325.0 bn through 30.0% bonus issue. The bank will also discuss further increasing its capital to IQD400 bn with the entry of Safwa Bank of Jordan, with IQD40 bn. The bank decided to establish a digital bank with an amount of up to 30% of its capital based on the instructions of the CBI.

Original shares of Region Trade Bank (BRTB) resumed trading on May 16 after holding its AGM on May 8 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through 16.7% bonus issue. Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) will resume trading on May 19 after holding its postponed AGM on May 13 in which they discussed and approved 2021 & 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.10 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.4% dividend yield. The opening price will be IQD23.150 per share.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) starting May 14 due to the AGM that will be held on May 18 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through 33.3% bonus issue, and an agreement with Jordan Kuwait Bank.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) starting May 16 due to the AGM that will be held on May 21 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through rights and bonus issue.

ISX will suspend trading of Ashur International Bank (BASH) starting May 26 due to the AGM that will be held on May 29 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of Ibdaa Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Contract (SIBD) starting Jun. 6 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 11 to discuss and approve the resignation of the chartered accountant and appointing an auditor for the year 2023.

Iraq Stock Market Report