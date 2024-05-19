Major Sewerage Project Launched In Baghdad

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani announced the start of work on the sewerage project in Al-Wahda district, located south of the capital Baghdad.

This project is one of four strategic initiatives initiated by Al-Sudani to address sewerage issues in several areas of Baghdad province, exceeding a cost of one trillion dinars ($764 million).

The project will serve over 80,000 residents in the district, with a capacity of 48,000 cubic meters per day and a network length of 85 km for sewage and 67 km for rainwater drainage, along with nine diverse stations.

Al-Sudani emphasized that this project is among the government's infrastructure priorities, reflecting tangible results visible to citizens daily. He stressed the importance of timely completion of service and infrastructure projects, integral for economic development and citizen well-being.

(Source: PMO)

