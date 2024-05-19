Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The cabinet approved a draft decree forming the Civil Service Council and a decree to form a supreme committee for investigating Kuwaiti citizenship.

KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that they are closely monitoring with concern reports regarding the helicopter incident of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and his accompanying delegation.

TEHRAN -- Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, said that citizens must not be worried because the management of the country will not be interrupted, following news of the incident with the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter.

ABU DHABI -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the arrival of an aid and food shipment to the Gaza Strip containing also 252 tons of humanitarian relief supplies at United Nations warehouses in Deir Al-Balah.

RIYADH -- Directors of civil aviation in the Middle East are holding a meeting, in Riyadh, due May 19-20, to swap expertise and coordinate efforts for ensuring air transportation safety globally. (end) mb