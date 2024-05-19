Saudi King To Undergo Treatment For Lung Infection

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, May 20 (NNN-SPA) – The Saudi Royal Court announced yesterday that, Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, will undergo treatment for a lung infection.
He underwent medical examinations yesterday, at the Royal Clinics of Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, due to high temperature and joint pain.
The Saudi king was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Jeddah, on Apr 24, for a routine health checkup.– NNN-SPA
MENAFN19052024000200011047ID1108232539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.