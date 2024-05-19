               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi King To Undergo Treatment For Lung Infection


5/19/2024 8:10:58 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, May 20 (NNN-SPA) – The Saudi Royal Court announced yesterday that, Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, will undergo treatment for a lung infection.

He underwent medical examinations yesterday, at the Royal Clinics of Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, due to high temperature and joint pain.

The Saudi king was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Jeddah, on Apr 24, for a routine health checkup.– NNN-SPA

MENAFN19052024000200011047ID1108232539


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search