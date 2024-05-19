Jordan, Iraq Talk Cooperation In Agriculture Fields

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Baqa'a, May 19 (Petra) -- Director General of the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), Nizar Haddad, and Director of the Agricultural Research Department at the Scientific Research Commission of the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education, Hameed Odeh, discussed cooperation in agricultural fields related to plant and animal wealth, especially those related to textile palm cultivation, fish farming and protected agricultureHaddad said that this visit comes within the framework of exchanging experiences and scientific ideas between the two countries in the agricultural fields, especially those related to facing climate change and increasing the efficiency of water use, pointing out that Iraq is one of the leading countries in the agricultural fields and has achieved self-sufficiency in a number of agricultural crops, especially wheat and barley.For his part, Odeh lauded NARC's efforts in developing scientific research and technology transfer through the geographical spread of research stations spread across the Jordanian agricultural environments, in addition to NARC's advanced role in employing innovation in the agricultural sector through the innovation and agricultural entrepreneurship incubator and laboratory services provided by the center to farmers and the agricultural sector.Odeh also commended the role of the Agricultural Research and Consulting Association and the Iraqi General Construction Company Ghouta in coordinating and organizing cooperation.For his part, Jordan Cooperative Corporation's (JCC) Director Abdulfattah Shalabi, gave a briefing on the work of Jordanian agricultural cooperatives and their role in empowering agricultural communities and technology transfer, which took upon themselves to develop the agricultural sector, and the Agricultural Research and Consulting Association as an example of leading associations in the Kingdom.Samir Salman, President of the Agricultural Research and Consultancy Association, explained that the association seeks to network with friendly and brotherly countries to frame the research work and sit together to find solutions in the agricultural sector and empower those working in the field of scientific research.For his part, the Executive Director of Ghouta General Contracting Company, Engineer Osama Thannoun, pointed to the importance of networking between the two countries in the field of transferring agricultural technologies, technology and exchange of experiences, expressing his readiness to provide a helping hand to all national institutions that are concerned with the transfer of modern technology.The talks came on the sidelines of the training course in the field of protected agriculture technologies organized by the Cooperative Agricultural Research and Consulting Association and the Iraqi company Al-Ghouta General Construction Contracting Company to develop the skills of the staff of the Seed Technology Center within the allocations of the food security program of the local government of Nineveh Governorate.