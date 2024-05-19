OIC Monitoring News On Iranian Pres. Helicopter

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 19 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretariat is closely monitoring reports regarding the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation Helicopter hard landing.

In a statement, the OIC Secretary-General, Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed solidarity and support to Iran in this difficult time.

Iran State Television said that the helicopter made a "hard landing" on its way back from East Azerbaijan Province, where President Raisi participated in the inauguration ceremony of a joint dam between Iran and Azerbaijan, with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

Iran's Interior Minister, Ahmad Vahidi, told State Television that the unstable weather conditions are hampering efforts to reach the location of the helicopter.

Iranian news agency (IRNA) reported that President Raisi, as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and some other officials, were among the passengers of the helicopter. (end)

