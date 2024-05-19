2 Dead And 5 Missing After Boat Collision On Danube

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two people died and five people were missing as a result of acollision between a motorboat and a passenger ship in the part ofthe Danube river passing through the village of Verötse in thenorth of Hungary, Azernews reports.

According to the information of the country's police, the tragicincident happened on May 18 shortly before midnight.

The small cruise ship is believed to be carrying Italiantourists.

According to the police, there were eight people on board theboat, including no children. The search for five passengerscontinues.

The fact is being investigated.