Some Schools Closing In New Caledonia, Due To Tense Situation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) All public and private secondary schools and colleges in theFrench overseas territory of New Caledonia will be suspended fromMay 21 to 24, Azernews reports, citing FranceInfo.

It was noted that the mentioned measure applies to thecountry.

"For primary education, provinces and municipalities willprovide information on their methods of operation. This period willbe used to prepare the best scenarios for the restoration ofeducational activities, combining all material, human andpsychological aspects. Schools will open only when all securityconditions are met," said the vice-president of the government,Isabelle Champmoreau.

It should be noted that the number of people who died duringprotests in New Caledonia reached 6 people.