French Parliament Calls For Lifting Taboo On Kyiv's Ban On Strikes Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly, Jean-Louis Bourlanges, calls on his country to change its doctrine and no longer prohibit Ukraine from striking Russian territory.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a statement by the deputy, cited by Le Figaro .

"We need to get out of the state of waiting and make a decision that is comparable to the decision of the British and Americans," the international relations expert called.

He emphasises that Paris "has for months expressed its desire to be at the forefront of solidarity with Ukraine and inter-allied coordination".

According to Jean-Louis Bourlanges, "this change in doctrine is absolutely legitimate, as it puts an end to the unacceptable asymmetry between the position of the aggressor and the position of the victim of aggression".

According to him, militarily, the entire territory of Ukraine has been hit by Russian long-range weapons since the beginning of the war, as well as weapons supplied to Moscow by its allies, including North Korean ballistic missiles and Iranian drones. Kyiv also strikes Russia in depth, but so far has been able to use weapons of its own production, including drones.

"Why should the Ukrainians be denied the right to respond to attacks against them with a strike?" the MP asks and calls for "the lifting of an unjustified taboo".

Invaders hit Odesa region with ballisticin morning

"In the face of Russia's redoubled aggression, only a rebalancing of forces and the restoration of symmetry in strategic positions can convince Putin to stop his disastrous adventure," the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the United States does not encourage strikes on Russian territory , but ultimately Ukraine must decide how to wage a war for its freedom.

Earlier, the UK said that Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles was the responsibility of the Armed Forces .