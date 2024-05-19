Authority Warns Of Repercussions Of Rafah Crossing Closure

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 19 (KUNA) -- The Crossings and Borders Authority in the Gaza Strip warned on Sunday of the repercussions of the continued closure of the Rafah Crossing by the Israeli occupation army.

The Crossings Authority confirmed in a press statement that the closure of the crossing exacerbated the catastrophic humanitarian conditions for citizens in the Gaza Strip as a result of preventing the entry of aid and stopping the travel of the wounded from the ongoing Israeli aggression.

It stressed that more than 11,000 wounded are still on waiting lists for travel and treatment abroad, and their lives are threatened by the continued closure of the crossing, while dozens of wounded who were scheduled to travel during the past days have died as a result of the crossing being closed and preventing them from traveling.

The Authorities called on the international community to put pressure on the occupation army to immediately withdraw from the crossing, reopen it, and resume work in it in order to save what can be saved in light of the tragic conditions resulting from the ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The occupation army continues its ground invasion for the thirteenth day in a row and seizes the Rafah crossing preventing the wounded from traveling and the entry of humanitarian aid. (end)

wab









MENAFN19052024000071011013ID1108232200