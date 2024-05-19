Arab Parliament Praises 33Rd Summit's Outcomes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 19 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Asoomi, praised on Sunday the outcomes of the 33rd Arab League summit hosted by Bahrain.

Al-Asoomi affirmed in a statement that the outcomes will boost Arab cooperation and will pave the way to solve and face the challenges brought up domestically and regionally.

He also appreciated content of the opening speech, which was delivered by the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, stressing his gratitude to Bahrain and its King for the efforts in successfully hosting the 33rd Arab summit. (end)

mfm









