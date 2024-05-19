Health Authorities: 70 Palestinians Martyred, 110 Injured In Israeli Occupation Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 19 (KUNA) -- 70 Palestinians were killed and 110 were injured in the last 24 hours as a result of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, Palestinian health authorities confirmed.

In a statement, Palestinian health authorities declared the death and injury toll as of Sunday, 35,456 dead, and 79,476 injured.

In another statement, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) said that a group of Israeli Settler extremists targeted two aid-filled trucks at Tarqumiyah crossing to block aid from entering Gaza, the settlers destroyed half of the packages and disposed of the other half.

The crossing is under Israeli occupation forces' protection, however, settlers have attacked aid trucks many times before preventing them from entering Gaza. (end)

