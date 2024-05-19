Gaza Does Not Have Any Safe Zones, UNRWA Chief Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) - UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that nearly half of the population of Rafah or 800,000 people, are on the road, having been forced to flee since the Israeli Forces started the military operation in the area on May 6."In response to evacuation orders demanding people to flee to so-called safe zones, people mainly went to the middle areas, and Khan Younis including to destroyed buildings," Lazzarini added in a statement posted on his X account.??He said, "Since the war in Gaza began, Palestinians have been forced to flee multiple times in search of safety that they have never found, including in UNRWA shelters.""When people move, they are exposed, without safe passage or protection. Every time, they are forced to leave behind the few belongings they have: mattresses, tents, cooking utensils, and basic supplies that they cannot carry or pay to transport.?Every time, they have to start from scratch all over again, the UNRWA chief noted. "The areas that people are fleeing to now do not have safe water supplies or sanitation facilities."The UNRWA Commissioner-General said that the claim that people in Gaza can move to "safe" or "humanitarian" zones is false. "Gaza does not have any safe zones," Lazzarini emphasized.The situation is again being made far worse by the lack of aid and basic humanitarian supplies, Lazzarini warned, noting that the humanitarian community does not have any more supplies to give out, including food and other basic items.