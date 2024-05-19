Congolese Army Foils Coup Attempt

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- The armed forces foiled a coup attempt involving Congolese and foreign fighters on Sunday, Sylvain Ekenge, the Democratic Republic of Congo's army spokesman, said in a televised address.According to Reuters, President Felix Tshisekedi's spokeswoman, Tina Salama also confirmed that the presidential palace was attacked on Sunday but that the army had regained control.

