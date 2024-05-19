Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes, Reports Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a "hard landing" in East Azerbaijan province, according to Iranian media reports on Sunday.According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, "some reports indicated that the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had an accident in East Azerbaijan province."According to IRNA, 16 rescue teams have been sent to the area, but due to the lack of roads and unfavorable weather conditions, especially dense fog, the search and rescue operation is expected to take some time.