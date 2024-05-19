Safadi, Singaporean Defense Minister Talk Gaza Ceasefire Efforts, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Sunday discussed with Singaporean Defense Minister, NG Eng Hen, the latest developments in the war on Gaza and efforts made to reach a ceasefire to ensure civilians' protection and delivery of "sufficient and sustainable" aid for the strip.Safadi called on the international community to orchestrate efforts to stop the raging war on Gaza and the ongoing Israeli violations of the rules of international law and international humanitarian law.Safadi also stressed the need to stop Israeli military operations in Rafah, to which Gazan people fled as a "safe" haven from Israeli attacks on Gaza.For his part, the Singaporean minister said his visit comes to extend thanks and appreciation for Jordan's assistance to Singapore in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza through the joint airdrops that were implemented in cooperation between Royal Jordanian Air Force and its Singaporean counterpart.Hen also stressed continuation of joint cooperation and coordination in this regard.Valuing Jordan's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, he praised the Kingdom's policies aimed at enhancing security, stability and peace in the region, which receive appreciation by the entire international community.The meeting went over bilateral relations and the common interest in strengthening them, as a follow-up to the outcomes of the important visit made by His Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II to Singapore last January, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.