1St Arab School Theater Festival Launched In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) - Activities of the 1st Arab School Theater Festival, organized by Ministry of Education, kicked off Sunday with the participation of delegations from Arab countries.Deputizing for Minister of Education, the Ministry's Secretary-General for Educational Affairs and Chairman of the Festival's Higher Committee, Dr. Nawaf Ajarmeh, announced the launch of the 5-day event, adding that the ministry will provide "full" support to its theatrical department, especially in the financial aspect.Ajarmeh also announced plans to hold training courses in theater for Jordan's teachers, students, and amateurs interested in this field.The ceremony featured an on-screen film presented by artist Omran Anouz, which highlighted the ministry's role in sponsoring and supporting cultural and artistic activities, primarily theatrical arts.The festival's activities will also feature a theatrical conference, under the theme :"School Theater and its Educational and Pedagogical Impact," which will see participation of artists Juliet Awad and Lina Attel from Jordan, alongside stakeholders from Iraq, Oman, and Qatar.