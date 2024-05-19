43 Drowning Incidents Killed 19 People Since Beginning Of 2024-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) - Since the beginning of this year, Civil Defense Department responded to 43 drowning incidents in all the Kingdom's governorates, claiming 19 lives of different ages and injuring 33 others.In a statement Sunday, Head of the Civil Defense Operations Division, Col. Ahmed Ziadat, said civil defense personnel achieved "record" response times close to international standards, reaching an average of about 8 minutes.Ziadat said the Public Security Directorate (PSD) makes all efforts to preserve lives and property by offering advice and guidance, in cooperation with all media organizations to follow sound preventive practices.Additionally, he pointed out PSD warned early this year in its initiatives and campaigns to avoid drowning mistakes, primarily swimming in dams, agricultural ponds, and water canals, or fishing in dams using primitive boats.To achieve early response, he noted civil defense and rescue teams are deployed close to Jordan's dams, water canals, Aqaba and Dead Sea regions, especially during holidays, in an a bid to make every possible effort to save lives.