Iran Presidential Helicopter In 'Accident', Unknown If Raisi On Board: State Media

Tehran, Iran: A helicopter in the convoy of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi was involved in "an accident" on Sunday, state media reported, without specifying if the president was on board.

"Some unconfirmed reports say that the helicopter carrying President Raisi has had an accident in East Azerbaijan province," state television said, adding that rescue efforts were underway.

"The harsh weather conditions and heavy fog have made it difficult for the rescue teams to reach the accident site," state TV said in an on-screen news alert.

According to some local media, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and local officials were travelling in the same helicopter as Raisi.

Raisi was visiting East Azerbaijan province on Sunday where he inaugurated a dam project in the company of his Azeri counterpart, Ilham Aliev, on the border between the two countries.

Raisi, 63, has been president of the Islamic Republic since June 2021.