IGP Kashmir Takes Stock Of Election Preparedness

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 19 (IANS) A day ahead of polling in J&K's Baramulla constituency in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election IGP Kashmir V. K. Birdi on Sunday visited all the districts of the North Kashmir Range where he reviewed the security arrangements, law and order situation and election preparedness, a police statement said.

During his visit, IGP Kashmir met senior police officers, checked the distribution of polling material, and supervised the dispatch of polling parties.

"All the SSPs briefed the IGP Kashmir about the deployment plans, security & contingency arrangements and polling party management. They also briefed Birdi about the measures taken by police to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections," police said.

"IGP Kashmir further directed the police officers to maintain alertness, display professionalism, and ensure successful elections."