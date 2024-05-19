(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. announces the establishment of a new company in Algeria through its subsidiary Elegancia Healthcare W.L.L. (60%) in partnership with the Algerian National Investment Fund (40%) under the name "Algerian Qatari Healthcare Services".

This strategic partnership signifies a significant step towards the development of the "Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital" project, boasting 300 beds, and stands as a cornerstone in supporting the development of the Algerian healthcare sector.

The Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital, which is in close alignment with the Algerian Ministry of Health and Estithmar Holding, is meticulously designed to incorporate the latest advancements in medical technology, in an aim to bridge the gap in specialized medical services and cater to complex medical conditions locally.

With a dedicated team of internationally experienced medical professionals, the Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital will offer a comprehensive range of treatments and surgeries tailored to meet the unique needs of patients in Algeria.

