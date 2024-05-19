20 Martyred, Dozens Injured In Violent Israeli Raid On Nuseirat Ccamp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 20 Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured at dawn Sunday, in a violent Israeli air raid that targeted a residential square in the New Camp, north of the Nuseirat Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Health sources in the Gaza Strip reported that ambulance and civil defense crews recovered 20 martyrs from under the rubble of the targeted homes in Nuseirat, in addition to a large number of wounded, including children, while search operations are still ongoing.

The Israeli occupation has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, since Oct. 7, killing 35,386, the majority of whom are children and women, and injuring 79,366, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble.

MENAFN19052024000067011011ID1108231740