3GAR Ignites The Afrobeat Scene With Latest Hit“We Outside” - Out Now!

3GAR's journey in music is a testament to his dedication and passion for the art form.

Lagos (May 18, 2024) – OriginBlu Entertainment is thrilled to announce the release of the latest Afrobeat sensation,“We Outside” by 3GAR, a musical masterpiece that has all the promises and hallmarks to take the industry by storm. Released on May 16th, 2024, this track is not just a song; it's a massive cultural movement.







SemiuAbudallahiOlaitan, the virtuoso behind the moniker 3GAR, has crafted a mind-boggling sound with We Outside that resonates with the soul of Afrobeat and the pulse of contemporary music. His unique blend of traditional rhythms and modern beats has culminated in a track that is both timeless and innovative.







Signed to the prestigious OriginBlu Entertainment, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of Afrobeat, infusing his Nigerian heritage with global musical influences. This latest release is a celebration of his roots and a nod to the future of Afrobeat.

The single We Outside is now available on all streaming platforms, allowing fans worldwide to experience the infectious beats and compelling lyrics that 3GAR is known for. His music transcends borders, connecting listeners from Lagos to London, and beyond.







Fans can connect with 3GAR on social media, where he shares his musical journey and interacts with his growing community of followers. Follow him on Instagram (@Big3gar ), Twitter/X (@big3gar ), and Facebook (@big3gar) to stay updated on his latest projects and performances.

OriginBlu Entertainment is committed to nurturing talent like 3GAR and bringing fresh sounds to the global stage. For more information about 3GAR and his music, please contact [email protected] or visit the label's website at Originblu .

Join us in celebrating the rise of a new Afrobeat icon. 3GAR's latest hit We Outside is not just a song-it's the heartbeat of a new generation.







About:

3GAR, real name SemiuAbudallahiOlaitan, is an Afrobeat artist from Lagos, Nigeria. Signed to OriginBlu Entertainment, his music blends traditional beats with modern flair, captivating audiences worldwide. Connect with 3GAR's vibrant journey on all major platforms and social media as @Big3gar.

For more information, please visit

Media Contact:

Artiste social media

Instagram: @Big3gar

Twitter: @big3gar

Facebook: @big3gar

Email Id: [email protected]

Website:



