Summer Travel: 7 cheapest places to travel in India this summer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore seven budget-friendly destinations in India for summer travel: Rishikesh for yoga and adventure, McLeod Ganj for Tibetan culture, Pondicherry for French charm, Pushkar for spirituality, Hampi for ancient ruins, Darjeeling for tea gardens and Himalayan views, and Varkala for stunning cliffs and beaches. Affordable and diverse experiences await

Known as the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh offers a serene environment along the banks of the Ganges River. It's ideal for adventure activities like rafting

Nestled in the Dhauladhar Range, McLeod Ganj is famous for its Tibetan culture and Buddhist monasteries

With its French colonial architecture, tranquil beaches, and vibrant cafes, Pondicherry is a unique and affordable destination. Stay in budget guesthouses or ashrams

Known for its sacred lake and annual camel fair, Pushkar is a small town with a laid-back vibe. Budget accommodations and street food make it an economical choice

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is famous for its ancient temples and ruins. The town has a range of budget guesthouses and eateries

Varkala is known for its stunning cliffs adjacent to the Arabian Sea, as well as its beaches and water sport

This picturesque hill station is known for its tea gardens and panoramic views of the Himalayas. Budget hotels and local eateries make it a sought after place